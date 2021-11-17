JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of JOYY stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, reaching $54.44. 29,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 0.82. JOYY has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter. JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JOYY will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 56.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after purchasing an additional 70,293 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at $2,012,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 89.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of JOYY by 297.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

