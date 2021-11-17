JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 5,785 Shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Yellow were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YELL. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at $3,749,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at $6,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $407,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew A. Doheny purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $277,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YELL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ YELL opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. Yellow Co. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 3.25.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yellow Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yellow

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

