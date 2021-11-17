JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys New Position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.05% of Beam Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 14.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Beam Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEEM. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.54 million, a P/E ratio of -37.39 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47. Beam Global has a 12 month low of $19.70 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

