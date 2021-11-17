JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $146,000 Holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FENC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,042.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 32,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FENC opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 33.11, a current ratio of 33.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $252.56 million, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

