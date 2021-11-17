JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $129,000 Investment in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Beam Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Beam Global during the second quarter worth about $346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEEM. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEEM stock opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47. Beam Global has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.54 million, a PE ratio of -37.39 and a beta of -0.07.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 89.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

