JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth $20,610,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at about $5,793,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at about $7,348,000.

Shares of Vine Energy stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. Vine Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36.

VEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vine Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

