JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 13,121 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 51.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,121 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.2% during the second quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 352,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 9,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

HT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.96 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

NYSE HT opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $427.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.65.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $94,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

