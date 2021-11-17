JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,162 Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTSI opened at $79.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $81.77. The firm has a market cap of $883.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.50.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $183.09 million for the quarter.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.