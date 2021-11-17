Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) Short Interest Update

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS JUMSF remained flat at $$19.24 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.56. Jumbo has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $19.24.

About Jumbo

Jumbo SA engages in the retail of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 80 stores, including 52 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 14 stores in Romania.

