Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $268.03

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 268.03 ($3.50) and traded as low as GBX 262.80 ($3.43). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 263.20 ($3.44), with a volume of 353,239 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 255.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 267.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 33,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total transaction of £87,659 ($114,527.04). Also, insider Andrew Formica purchased 360,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £893,824.24 ($1,167,787.09).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile (LON:JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

