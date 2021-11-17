Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) Plans Dividend of GBX 7.10

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) declared a dividend on Monday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share on Friday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

KNOS stock opened at GBX 1,796 ($23.46) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 55.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,942.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Kainos Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,076 ($14.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,100 ($27.44).

In related news, insider Richard McCann sold 32,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,980 ($25.87), for a total value of £639,540 ($835,563.10).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNOS shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,765 ($23.06) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

