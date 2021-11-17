Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Shares Up 20%

Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN) rose 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 113,121 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 350% from the average daily volume of 25,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.97 million and a PE ratio of -3.02.

About Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN)

Karnalyte Resources Inc explores for and develops agricultural and industrial potash, nitrogen, and magnesium products in Canada. The company owns 100% interests in Subsurface Mineral Leases KLSA 010, KL 247A, and KL 246 totaling 367 km2 of mineral rights. It also holds interests in the Wynyard potash project located in Wynyard, Saskatchewan; and Proteos nitrogen project located in Central Saskatchewan.

