Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 18,842 shares.The stock last traded at $34.56 and had previously closed at $35.00.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KARO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair set a $35.13 price target on shares of Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
