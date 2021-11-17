Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 18,842 shares.The stock last traded at $34.56 and had previously closed at $35.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KARO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair set a $35.13 price target on shares of Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KARO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Karooooo by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC grew its holdings in Karooooo by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Karooooo by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Karooooo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Karooooo by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,071 shares in the last quarter. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

