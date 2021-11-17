KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) dropped 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.32 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 257,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,165,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

BEKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 126.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of -1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. KE’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in KE during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in KE by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KE by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in KE by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

