Keep Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $43.41 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $431.42 million and $43.41 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.39 or 0.00224626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 592,658,379 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

