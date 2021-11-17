KeyCorp Weighs in on AECOM’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for AECOM in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AECOM’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $74.88. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of -78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.83.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in AECOM by 6.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,178,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in AECOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AECOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

