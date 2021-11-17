Kim Burton Garland Sells 25,000 Shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Kim Burton Garland sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,286,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kim Burton Garland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Kim Burton Garland sold 61,366 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $3,152,371.42.

Shares of State Auto Financial stock opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.36. State Auto Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average is $39.29.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 79.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in State Auto Financial in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in State Auto Financial in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in State Auto Financial in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

