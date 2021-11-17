Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,203,325 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 208,630 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.64% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $28,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 173,984 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 86.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 143,051 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRP opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $863.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.87. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is -92.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

