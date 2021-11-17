KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 324.4% from the October 14th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ KINZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,153. KINS Technology Group has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KINZ. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $3,620,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

