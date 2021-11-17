Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €106.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €104.09 ($122.46).

KBX opened at €92.34 ($108.64) on Tuesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a one year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €95.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.16.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

