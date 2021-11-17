Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Short Interest Update

Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the October 14th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KOJAF shares. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Kojamo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kojamo Oyj in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Kojamo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

OTCMKTS:KOJAF remained flat at $$24.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67. Kojamo Oyj has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of February 18, 2021, it operated 35,802 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

