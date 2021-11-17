Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $605.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to post $605.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $610.00 million. Korn Ferry reported sales of $435.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 99.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 31,102 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 720,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth approximately $651,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 10.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $80.50. 2,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 11.91%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

