Kryll (KRL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $80.45 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Kryll coin can now be bought for approximately $2.13 or 0.00003519 BTC on popular exchanges. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $80.45 million and $12.74 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kryll has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00048399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00221999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

KRL is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 37,834,598 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

