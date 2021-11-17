Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Short Interest Up 10,500.0% in October

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 10,500.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGSDF opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.63. Kungsleden AB has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kungsleden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Kungsleden AB engages in the property management and trading business. It operates through the following segments: Stockholm, Malardalen, Gothenburg, Malmo, Vasteras, Regional Cities, Development Projects, and Unallocated. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

