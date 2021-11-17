KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KVH Europe A/S is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA-based KVH Industries, Inc. KVH is a leading provider of in-motion satellite TV and communication systems, having designed, manufactured, and sold more than one lakhs mobile satellite antennas for applications on boats, RVs, trucks, buses, and automobiles. KVH Europe is the preferred supplier of marine satellite TV systems to leading powerboat builders like Sunseeker, Princess, Fairline, Rodriquez, Azimut, and Astondoa. KVH’s mission is to connect mobile customers with the same digital television entertainment, communications, and Internet services that they enjoy in their home and offices. “

KVHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut KVH Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upgraded KVH Industries from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ KVHI opened at $10.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $204.30 million, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.74. KVH Industries has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $15.29.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.40 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. On average, research analysts predict that KVH Industries will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in KVH Industries by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in KVH Industries by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in KVH Industries by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KVH Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

