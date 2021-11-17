Kwmg LLC Grows Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,992 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 87,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter.

IGF opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $48.60.

