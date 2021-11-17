Kwmg LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 294.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,971,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,207 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 519.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,260,000 after purchasing an additional 814,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $928,750,000 after purchasing an additional 698,500 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $257.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.12.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $302.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $323.10. The company has a market capitalization of $752.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.68, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

