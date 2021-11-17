La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE LZB traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.65. 26,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,149. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $31.92 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 53,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,889,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,000 shares of company stock worth $4,811,146 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in La-Z-Boy stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

