Lake Street Financial LLC Has $461,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 38.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $238.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $174.28 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

