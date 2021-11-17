Lake Street Financial LLC Has $887,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 87.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 14,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $118.46 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.89 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.