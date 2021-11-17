Lake Street Financial LLC Makes New Investment in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,720,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,696,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.
LEV stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. The Lion Electric Company has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $35.25.
About Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV).
Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.