Lake Street Financial LLC Makes New Investment in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,720,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,696,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

LEV stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. The Lion Electric Company has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $35.25.

LEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.