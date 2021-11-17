Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 441 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.35.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $449.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $426.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $423.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.