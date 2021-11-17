Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $237.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.15. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.14 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

