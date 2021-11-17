Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 48,130 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48,130 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. McAdam LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 16,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,532,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,924 shares during the last quarter.

GE stock opened at $103.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.75, a PEG ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.96. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $74.64 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.59.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

