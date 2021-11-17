Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $47.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $27.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 21.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

