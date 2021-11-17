Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will report $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Lamb Weston reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.33. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 176.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,750,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

