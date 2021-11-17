Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landsea Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.26. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landsea Homes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LSEA opened at $8.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 2.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSEA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Landsea Homes by 63.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 159.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

