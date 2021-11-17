Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to announce $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.29. Laredo Petroleum posted earnings of $3.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $10.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.79 to $12.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $28.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.52 to $32.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS.

LPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 4.19. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 22.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 38.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 44.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,654,000 after buying an additional 32,724 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after buying an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

