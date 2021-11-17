Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT Raised to $96.00 at Benchmark

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $81.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LSCC. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Shares of LSCC opened at $84.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average of $59.52. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $37.38 and a one year high of $85.01. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 146.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,072 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $7,068,381.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,605 shares of company stock valued at $21,769,985 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after buying an additional 5,888,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,189,000 after purchasing an additional 780,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,403,000 after purchasing an additional 747,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

