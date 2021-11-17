Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Cormark from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Leaf Mobile from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

TSE LEAF traded down C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 49,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.17. Leaf Mobile has a 1-year low of C$2.19 and a 1-year high of C$5.80. The company has a market cap of C$192.98 million and a P/E ratio of 20.66.

Leaf Mobile Inc develops and publishes free-to-play mobile games in the United States, Canada, and the European regions. It offers a portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

