Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.68% and a negative net margin of 343.40%.

Shares of LEGN stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,155. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.60 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 2,374.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 54,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 131,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Legend Biotech by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

