Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives $70.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMND. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMND traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.67. 14,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,316,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.36. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 189.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $324,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,420. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,092,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,195,000 after buying an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,299,000 after purchasing an additional 371,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,338,000 after purchasing an additional 588,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lemonade by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,654,000 after purchasing an additional 290,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

