Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Lennar were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.50. 17,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $70.97 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. Raymond James upped their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.82.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.