Lepricon (L3P) Price Hits $0.0105 on Top Exchanges

Lepricon (CURRENCY:L3P) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Lepricon has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $106,260.00 worth of Lepricon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lepricon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lepricon has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lepricon alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00048738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.71 or 0.00223784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Lepricon Profile

Lepricon (CRYPTO:L3P) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Lepricon’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 147,066,490 coins. Lepricon’s official Twitter account is @lepriconio

According to CryptoCompare, “Lepricon is a Decentralised Autonomous Organisation (DAO) – an organization represented by rules enshrined in computer code that is transparent and controlled by the network participants and not by a central authority. Lepricon seeks to unlock and realise the potential of gaming and NFTs in blockchain by providing a platform for gamified DeFi dApps with a core focus on user experience. “

Lepricon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lepricon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lepricon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lepricon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lepricon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lepricon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.