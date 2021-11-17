LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.750-$5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.

Several research firms have commented on LHCG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.91.

LHC Group stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LHC Group stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

