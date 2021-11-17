Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $166.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.67. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $138.04 and a 12 month high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 175,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,506,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162 shares during the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

