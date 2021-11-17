Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

GEMD opened at GBX 52 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 64.90. The company has a market cap of £73.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. Gem Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 39.14 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 79.40 ($1.04).

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.