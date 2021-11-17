Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for National Express Group (LON:NEX)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 318.33 ($4.16).

National Express Group stock opened at GBX 238.40 ($3.11) on Tuesday. National Express Group has a twelve month low of GBX 206.70 ($2.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 413.50 ($5.40). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 233.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 260.43. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.43.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

