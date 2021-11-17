Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 15.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCUT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 33,681.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 113,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 73,255 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 406,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $412.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $224.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is 10.18%.

LCUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other Lifetime Brands news, Director Craig Phillips sold 3,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $58,896.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,631 shares of company stock valued at $390,855. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.