Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 109,032 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,023,710 shares.The stock last traded at $69.21 and had previously closed at $69.58.

LSPD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion and a PE ratio of -132.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.17.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.